Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol expected to miss first half of 2025 season after shoulder surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol is expected to miss the first half of the 2025 MLB season after undergoing surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

Graterol, 26, was limited to only seven appearances in the regular season due to shoulder and hamstring injuries. However, he did return during the postseason. In the World Series, Graterol pitched in three games, allowing no runs and three hits over 2 1/3 innings with four walks and a strikeout.

Brusdar Graterol underwent right shoulder labrum surgery on Nov. 14 performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the team announced.



In 2023, Graterol compiled a 1.20 ERA in 68 appearances, striking out 48 batters in 67 1/3 innings. He had a scoreless streak of 25 innings during the season.

Graterol is one of several Dodgers who are undergoing surgery since the team won the World Series. Shohei Ohtani had arthroscopic surgery on his left labrum after hurting himself on a slide against the New York Yankees. He's expected to be ready for spring training, but rehabbing his shoulder could delay the two-way star's return to pitching.

Clayton Kershaw also had procedures on his foot and knee after the season, repairing a torn meniscus in addition to a bone spur, arthritis and a ruptured plantar plate. No timetable has been set for Kershaw's return. The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner and NL MVP made only seven starts last season after recovering from left shoulder surgery last offseason.

Additionally, shortstop Miguel Rojas is expected to undergo surgery to repair a sports hernia but should also be ready for spring training. Mookie Betts will move back to the infield next season, but will likely play second base with Rojas and Tommy Edman available to play shortstop.