DK Metcalf reportedly joining Steelers in trade from Seahawks, will sign $150M contract

DK Metcalf is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers and signing a lucrative new contract.
Per NFL Network, the Seattle Seahawks are trading Metcalf to the Steelers for a 2025 second-round pick. Metcalf will sign a five-year, $150 million contract with the Steelers, according to the report.
Blockbuster: The #Steelers are acquiring two-time Pro Bowl WR DK Metcalf from the #Seahawks, sources tell me and @RapSheet.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2025
Metcalf, 27, is also expected to get a new contract, while Seattle gains flexibility and draft capital as they continue to retool. pic.twitter.com/j1LirVN5hw