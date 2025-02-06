Did Jimmy Butler acquisition improve the Warriors' title odds?

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 19: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on January 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Disgruntled six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler finally got a new home Wednesday, as his weeks-long standoff with the Miami Heat mercifully came to an end.

Butler, 35, was traded to the Golden State Warriors in a four-team deal that matches Butler's defensive mindset, toughness, playmaking and shifty scoring with the championship tandem of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green as the Warriors attempt to push open the club's title window.

The Warriors, sitting at 25-25 and around the play-in the Western Conference, needed to do something to shake up things for their aging core. Was the Butler deal the right move? It's a major risk and he has had his issues with a few teams, but Golden State obviously felt the need to do something.

So as you can imagine, adding a proven star and the 2022-23 Eastern Conference Finals MVP had a positive effect on the team's odds to win the NBA Finals. The Warriors were +6600 to win it all at BetMGM and moved to +4000 after news of the Butler acquisition, which pairs them with the Houston Rockets on the odds board. The Warriors are still a far cry from the co-favorite Boston Celtics (+225) and Oklahoma City Thunder (+225), but they're in the same neighborhood as the Clippers (+3500), Mavericks (+3000), Grizzlies (+2800) and Bucks (+2800).

The Warriors definitely improved in the eyes of oddsmakers because of Butler's talent, but that dream of being a legitimate championship threat may be just that considering the veteran wing's forceful nature being in the same locker room with Green.