Despite Trump, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar attending, Super Bowl LIX tickets bottomed Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: A Super Bowl LIX logo is seen on signage before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — The star power of the most popular sporting event in America hasn't resulted in the rebound that most Super Bowl LIX ticket brokers were hoping for.

Thanks in large part to sky-high New Orleans hotel prices and Kanas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles franchises that faced off only two years ago, Super Bowl ticket prices continued to slide on the secondary market right into the morning of game day.

There were briefly rising prices Thursday and Friday, as holdouts looking for better prices started to scoop up seats. But as of Sunday at noon ET, “get-in” tickets on nearly every reselling platform were at the lowest since 2019, according to market data from several brokers. “Get-in” tickets are the cheapest seats to simply gain entry to a game. Secondary seller and market analyst ticketiQ had “all in” priced seats as low as $2,825 for the cheapest seats in the house. Meanwhile, some lower bowl seats with a face value of $6,350 had slipped below $6,000.

It’s not uncommon to see tickets decline in price during the final few hours before kickoff as brokers with digital tickets sometimes slash prices rather than eat nothing for unsold seats. But the overall decline of tickets for this particular Super Bowl has been notable. TicketiQ data showcased a steady decline for the vast majority of the two weeks between the conference title games and Super Bowl, to lows in both “get-in” seats and the average overall price of all tickets available across reselling platforms.

All of this comes despite considerable star power at this particular Super Bowl, with Donald Trump planning to be the first U.S. president in history to attend a Super Bowl, along with pop superstar Taylor Swift in attendance, as well as a halftime show that features Kendrick Lamar, who has been one of the most prolific headliners in music over the past several years.

The reason for the depressed prices have been blamed on a multitude of issues, from exorbitant hotel pricing, the duplication of the same Super Bowl teams facing each other just two years ago, the repeated trips to this game by the Chiefs and other factors. According to StubHub data earlier this week, ticket purchases by both fans in Missouri and Philadelphia were down by double-digit percentages when compared to the last Super Bowl when the Chiefs and Eagles faced off.