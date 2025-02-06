De'Aaron Fox shines alongside Victor Wembanyama in Spurs debut in thriller over Hawks

San Antonio Spurs De'Aaron Fox (4) reacts to play against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The De'Aaron Fox era is off to a great start for San Antonio.

The former Kings All-Star made his Spurs debut Wednesday and came out of the gates hot to help lead San Antonio to a 126-125 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Fox tallied 24 points, 13 assists and three steals in a seamless transition as the running mate to Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama. Three days after his arrival via trade from the Kings, Fox joined the starting Spurs lineup alongside Chris Paul, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Wembanyama.

There were no signs of growing pains as the Spurs opened up a 35-25 lead at the end of the first quarter. Fox assisted on two of San Antonio's first three field goals, including setting up Wembanyama for a 3-pointer.

FOX TO WEMBY FOR THREE 🦊👽 pic.twitter.com/zE3JnAjXBX — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) February 6, 2025

Fox’s first bucket was a pull-up 3 from the left wing midway through the first quarter.

De'Aaron Fox's first points as a Spur! pic.twitter.com/3UTqrMQ1Nz — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2025

He hit another two possessions later to give the Spurs a 19-16 lead. By halftime, the Spurs held a 72-54 edge, and Fox had tallied 18 points and six assists.

Atlanta rallied to make it a game in the fourth quarter. Fox had the ball in his hands after the Hawks tied the game at 123-123 on a pair of Trae Young free throws in the final minute. He attacked the basket and missed a contested layup. But Wembanyama was there to clean up the miss with a put-back dunk for a 125-123 Spurs edge.

WEMBY PUTBACK FOR THE LEAD ‼️



Spurs up 2... 17.3 seconds to play on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hrS7Bu01i1 — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2025

After the Hawks tied the game again on a Young floater, Fox once again had the ball in his hands with the game on the line. This time, he found a driving Wembanyama, who got fouled on a dunk attempt with 2.9 seconds remaining.

Wembanyama hit the first free throw, then caught the Hawks off guard by intentionally missing the second. Young' desperation heave off the rebound from the opposite free throw line missed the mark.

WEMBY WINS IT AT THE FREE THROW LINE 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tUubpw5fIk — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2025

It added up to a seamless transition for Spurs starters, each of whom scored in double figures.