DE Myles Garrett requests a trade from the Browns

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field before playing the game against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Garrett, a six-time Pro Bowler and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, wrote in a statement that he loved Cleveland, but did not want to become “complacent” in his career.

Garrett has spent his entire eight-year career with the Browns. The team drafted him first overall out of Texas A&M in 2017.

