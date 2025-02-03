DE Myles Garrett requests a trade from the Browns

Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field before playing the game against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)
By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Garrett, a six-time Pro Bowler and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, wrote in a statement that he loved Cleveland, but did not want to become “complacent” in his career.

Garrett has spent his entire eight-year career with the Browns. The team drafted him first overall out of Texas A&M in 2017.

This story will be updated.

