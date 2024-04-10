A day after Kentucky resignation, John Calipari is announced as Arkansas' new coach

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Practice Day - Pittsburgh PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 20: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats speaks during practice day at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

A day after he resigned at Kentucky, John Calipari is formally Arkansas’ head coach.

The Razorbacks announced Wednesday that Calipari is the school’s new men’s basketball coach. He replaces Eric Musselman after Musselman left for USC.

"By all accounts, John Calipari is one of the premier coaches in college basketball," Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. "A national championship coach, a four-time national coach of the year and one of the nation's top recruiters, Coach Cal has consistently demonstrated his ability to attract outstanding talent and build championship teams within the Southeastern Conference and position his programs among the best in the nation.

Arkansas said that Calipari had agreed to a five-year contract that starts at $7 million per season. He's taking a pay cut with the Razorbacks after making over $9 million per season at Kentucky.