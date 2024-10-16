Data Dump Wednesday: 10 stats you need to know for Week 7 + Drake London interview | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Week 6 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 7. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 7 to maximize your fantasy lineups.

Harmon begins the show with an add on monologue to give his instant fantasy analysis on the Buffalo Bills trading for WR Amari Cooper. Vetri and Harmon then discuss the fantasy impact of WR Davante Adams being traded to the New York Jets. Harmon ends the show with a very special one-on-one interview with Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London.

(1:00) - Harmon reacts to the Buffalo Bills trading for Amari Cooper

(7:45) - Harmon and Vetri react to the New York Jets trading for Davante Adams

(15:15) - Data Dump Wednesday

(15:45) - Sal Vetri's 5 data points you need to know this week

(36:20) - Matt Harmon's 4 data points you need to know this week

(54:20) - Sal Vetri's 2 trade moves you should try and make this week

(59:00) - Matt Harmon's one-on-one interview with Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London

