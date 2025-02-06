Darius Garland drains buzzer-beater from the logo to lift Cavaliers past Pistons

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 22: Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates a three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on January 22, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Darius Garland pulled up from the logo like it was nothing.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard drained a perfect buzzer-beater from the Detroit Pistons logo at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night to secure a 118-115 win.

Pistons star Cade Cunningham sank three free throws with just five seconds left on the clock to tie the game up and seemingly set up overtime in Detroit. Garland then took the ball up and made it just across halfcourt when he pulled up for a last-ditch effort.

The shot was perfect. Garland just stood there and crossed his arms as he was mobbed by the Cavaliers bench.

It marked the second straight game that the Pistons have lost on a last-second bucket. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young hit a wild game-winner on Monday night in Detroit, too.

Garland finished the night with 25 points while shooting 4-of-7 from behind the arc. The win pushed Cleveland to 41-10 on the season.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.