Cowboys will reportedly sign ex-Broncos RB Javonte Williams: Is another backfield move in store?

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In a move that's likely not the last this offseason for the Dallas backfield, the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with former Broncos running back Javonte Williams, NFL Network reports.

A 2021 second-round pick, Williams has played his entire four-season career in Denver. He tallied 859 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage while averaging 3.7 yards per carry in a reduced role in a committee backfield in 2024.

The signing of Williams is almost certainly not the last move by the Cowboys to upgrade a running game that ranked 27th in total yards last season. Leading rusher Rico Dowdle (1,079 yards on 4.6 yards per carry) is a pending free agent and could walk to another team if Dallas. Even if he re-signs, the Cowboys could look to add a difference maker in the backfield.

