Cowboys' 1st-round pick Tyler Booker saying he 'makes guys not love football anymore' thrilled Micah Parsons

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Guard Tyler Booker of Alabama poses after being selected twelfth overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Some Dallas Cowboys fans may have been disappointed that the team selected offensive guard Tyler Booker with their first-round pick (No. 12 overall) instead of a receiver such as Matthew Golden or Emeka Egbuka or running back like Omarion Hampton on Thursday night.

However, those supporters might feel differently after listening to the Alabama lineman talk about how he enjoyed dominating his opposition. Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons was certainly impressed.

During the NFL combine, Booker provided what may have been the most memorable quote among draft prospects in Indianapolis.

"I just love the aggressiveness and the tenacity of the game of football. It's legal assault out there," he said. "I love football. The brand of football I play, I make guys not love football anymore."

Tyler Booker will have every Cowboys fan ready to run through a brick wall. This answer is absolutely amazing https://t.co/aYJofntMHe pic.twitter.com/OJSNTTLJT8 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 25, 2025

Following his selection by the Cowboys, Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe asked Booker to elaborate on beating the love of football out of an opposing lineman and what that involves.

"Football is a child's game. People wake up, they're like 'I can't wait to play this football game today,'" Booker replied. "They get so excited to play football until they come across Tyler Booker. Then when I'm going after you — quarter after quarter, play after play, series after series — and I start to see that love leave their eyes, that's what makes me love the game."

That response thrilled Parsons, the Cowboys' All-Pro linebacker, whose fifth-year option was picked up for $24 million as the two sides try to work out a long-term contract extension which could make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL in annual salary.

"He got me hyped up; I ain't gonna lie," Parsons gushed. "Welcome to the team!"

Based on Parsons' response, Booker is already well on his way to becoming a suitable replacement for recently retired Zack Martin, a likely future Hall of Famer.