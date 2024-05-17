Courtroom sketch artists capture history at Trump's hush money trial. Here are some of the best.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears at court in New York Former U.S. President Donald Trump watches as lawyers meet with Justice Juan Merchan during Trump's criminal trial on charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in Manhattan state court in New York City, U.S. May 16, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg (Jane Rosenberg/REUTERS)

The fourth week of former President Donald Trump's hush money trial concluded Thursday with Michael Cohen, his former lawyer and so-called fixer, being grilled by the defense about his history of lying under oath. Cohen is expected back on the witness stand for more cross-examination when testimony resumes next week.

The trial is not being televised, and news photographers are only permitted 45 seconds to take still photos prior to the start of each day. The only other images from inside the courtroom are portraits by sketch artists, including noted courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg , whose drawings depict Trump, Cohen and other key figures, like Stormy Daniels and Judge Juan Merchan, in various states and moods.

In Rosenberg’s sketches, Trump is sometimes smiling, other times he’s looking solemn — and he often appears with his eyes closed, possibly asleep.

Here are some of her drawings from the first four weeks of the trial.