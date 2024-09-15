Cooper Kupp leaves Rams-Cardinals game with ankle injury

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp left Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury.

The Rams announced in the third quarter that he was doubtful to return. The injury is a potentially significant blow to a Rams team that's already without Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua, who's on injured reserve and is reportedly expected to miss up to seven weeks with a PCL sprain suffered in Week 1. Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson are next up on the the Rams' depth chart.

Kupp appeared to suffer the injury in the first half when his left ankle rolled on a tackle. He received treatment on the sideline and eventually walked off the field with the assistance of a trainer. The Rams didn't provide further details about his injury during the game.

LA Rams Star WR Cooper Kupp was just assisted off the field. He was able to walk into the locker room on his own but with a noticeable limp.

A former All-Pro and the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Kupp has been limited by injuries in each of the previous two seasons. He played in 21 of a possible 34 regular-season games in 2022 and 2023.

Kupp was healthy entering the 2024 season and thrived in Nacua's absence last week, tallying 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in a flashback to his 2021 form. Now the Rams appear to be without their top two receivers for at least the duration of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Arizona opened up a 34-3 lead in the third quarter against the Rams.