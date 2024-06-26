Concern for Cole, Padres-Nationals beef, college baseball drama & who might be in the Home Run Derby

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The New York Yankees opened up the 2024 edition of the Subway Series with their crosstown rival New York Mets on Tuesday night. The little brother of the two New York teams got the best of the Bronx Bombers, taking the series opener while lighting up Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for six earned runs on four home runs in four innings pitched.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman take a look at the second start from the leader of the Yankees' rotation and if there is any reasons for concern about how Cole has fared since his return to the mound. They then talk about why Tuesday night at Citi Field is an example of the ultimate goal for Mets owner Steve Cohen, both on the field and in the stadium.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about the strange beef between the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals, with Jurickson Profar and his impressive batting this season leading the way, as well as Elly De La Cruz hitting a ball extremely far away and Hunter Greene not feeling the best on the bump.

Jake and Jordan close out the show by dishing on the drama that followed the College Baseball World Series involving Jim Schlossnagle’s decision to join a Texas rival. Then the guys try to figure out who might be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby and close the show with Why Haven’t You Homered Yet?

