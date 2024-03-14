Commanders send QB Sam Howell to Seahawks in pick swap, per report

San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 31: Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders looks on against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the game at FedExField on December 31, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

The Washington Commanders are dealing Sam Howell, their starting quarterback last season, to the Seattle Seahawks in a pick swap, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Seahawks will reportedly get Howell, a fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft (No. 102) and a sixth (No. 179).

The Commanders are reportedly set to receive a third-rounder (No. 78) and a fifth (No. 152).

This story will be updated.

