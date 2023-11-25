College football scores, games, live updates: Texas vs. Texas Tech, Oregon vs. Oregon State and more

Oregon v Arizona State TEMPE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 18: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks looks on during a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

It's rivalry week, and we don't have to wait until Saturday to see crucial matchups with both conference title and College Football Playoff implications. A slate of seven games involving ranked teams on Friday is capped off with the two most important ones, featuring a pair of one-loss teams (Texas and Oregon) who are trying to keep their CFP hopes alive against in-state rivals.

Texas Tech at No. 7 Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC | Line: Texas -14 | Total: 52.5

A win for Texas clinches a spot in the Big 12 title game and gets it to 11-1, which keeps it in the thick of the playoff race. Texas Tech (6-5) sits in a tie for fifth in the conference and is only playing the role of spoiler amid a disappointing season, though the Red Raiders are on a three-game win streak.

No. 16 Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | TV: Fox | Line: Oregon -13.5 | Total: 62.5

Oregon State’s hopes for a Pac-12 title may have been dashed by last week’s loss to Washington, but OSU can still derail the season of its biggest rival in the final meeting before Oregon departs for the Big Ten. Oregon is 10-1 and would clinch a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a win over the Beavers. That would then set up a showdown with Washington for both the Pac-12 championship and a possible playoff berth. Oregon’s CFP chances go out the window with a loss in the rivalry game.