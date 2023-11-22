College Football Playoff rankings: Washington moves to No. 4, jumping Florida State

There was movement in the top five of the College Football Playoff rankings for a second straight week.

Last week we saw Georgia jump up to No. 1 in the CFP selection committee's Top 25. This week, Washington moved past Florida State in the rankings. UW moved up one spot to No. 4 following its 22-20 road win over Oregon State (which is now ranked No. 16) while FSU dropped down to No. 5.

The Huskies and Seminoles are two of the five remaining undefeated teams from Power Five conferences and slotted in behind No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, whose rankings did not change. Washington picked up its fourth ranked win in the last six weeks while FSU took care of business at home vs. North Alabama but lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending leg injury in the process.

Ohio State and Michigan will meet this Saturday in Ann Arbor, so the loser of that game will fall in the rankings and allow Washington and Florida State to move up as long as they take care of business in their rivalry games vs. Washington State and Florida, respectively.

Elsewhere, No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Alabama — all now 10-1 — remained at the same spot in the rankings, but Louisville (also 10-1) stayed at No. 10 even after a road win over Miami. Missouri needed a last-second field goal to beat Florida at home, but stayed at No. 9 even with two losses.

Each of those one-loss teams can keep their CFP hopes alive with wins this weekend. Oregon, if it beats Oregon State, will clinch a spot in the Pac-12 title game vs. Washington. Texas will advance to the Big 12 title game with a win over Texas Tech and Alabama needs to avoid an upset at the hands of Auburn in the Iron Bowl before facing Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Louisville has already clinched a spot in the ACC title game, where it will meet Florida State. To keep their playoff hopes alive, the Cardinals need to beat rival Kentucky this weekend.

Full College Football Playoff rankings

Georgia (11-0)

Ohio State (11-0)

Michigan (11-0)

Washington (11-0)

Florida State (11-0)

Oregon (10-1)

Texas (10-1)

Alabama (10-1)

Missouri (9-2)

Louisville (10-1)

Penn State (9-2)

Ole Miss (9-2)

Oklahoma (9-2)

LSU (8-3)

Arizona (8-3)

Oregon State (8-3)

Iowa (9-2)

Notre Dame (8-3)

Kansas State (8-3)

Oklahoma State (8-3)

Tennessee (7-4)

NC State (8-3)

Tulane (10-1)

Clemson (7-4)

Liberty (11-0)