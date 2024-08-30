Clippers C Ivica Zubac agrees to 3-year, $58.6 million extension: Report

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers are keeping Ivica Zubac for a few more years.

Zubac, who has quietly been one of the NBA's better centers over the past few years, agreed to a three-year, $58.6 million contract extension on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is the most Zubac could get for three years and locks him in for the next four years, at a price of $79 million.

This article will be updated with more information.

