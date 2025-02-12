Chicago Bears 2025 NFL offseason preview: Ben Johnson ready to turn Caleb Williams, franchise around

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 5: Quarterback Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears stands on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, at Lambeau Field on January 5, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

2024 season: 5-12, fourth in NFC North, missed playoffs

Overview: Caleb Williams' career did not get off to a great start in Chicago.

The good news is things can get only better. And the way the Bears have already handled this offseason, it’s trending up for him in Chicago.

The Bears, who fired head coach Matt Eberflus during the season, hired Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to replace him. Johnson was one of the top candidates across the league this coaching cycle, and is perhaps the best possible coach to lead Williams and turn the franchise around.

Johnson has his work cut out for him. There are several key areas that the Bears need to address this summer, and he has to quickly build around Williams so the franchise doesn't send another quarterback out of the city like it has with the past several it has taken in the first round. The Bears have the money to make that happen, and they have three picks in the top 41 of this year's NFL Draft. Now Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles have to use them correctly.

Key free agents

WR Keenan AllenTE Marcedes LewisG Teven Jenkins

Who's in/out: Allen has said there are just three teams he'd want to play for next season, one of which is the Bears. If not, he wants to land in Los Angeles — either back with the Chargers or the Rams. He had 744 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season with the Bears, which, while respectable, was his lowest output during a full season since 2015. If he sticks around, he would be a great third legitimate option for Williams at wide receiver alongside DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.

Lewis, despite turning 40 in May, said he wants to keep playing. He’d be a boost in the tight ends room, and could come relatively cheap, but it’s unclear if he’ll want to stick around with the new regime.

Jenkins may be out the door, too. The Bears' second-round selection in 2021 has battled numerous injuries throughout his career. He played in under 65% of snaps this past season, a career-high for him. He said it’s a “toss-up” as to whether he’d want to return, even though he’d be a big boost for Chicago's front if healthy.

Key free-agent needs

Offensive lineDefensive line

Why the holes? The Bears' struggles can't be blamed entirely on the offensive line, but that group certainly didn't help. Williams was sacked a league-high 68 times during his rookie campaign. Landing a top-tier piece here and in the draft would undoubtedly help the franchise QB's second season.

On the other side of the ball, the Bears need another pass rusher. Their defense hasn’t been great, but adding someone in alongside Montez Sweat and DeMarcus Walker could provide an instant spark to their defensive front — and allow them to add talent elsewhere early in the draft.

Even though there are other pieces the Bears should add, this is where they need to start.

Do they have the money?

Yes. The Bears enter the offseason with nearly $65 million in cap space, which is among the most in the league.

Notable potential cuts

TE Gerald EverettS Kevin Byard III

Why they might be gone: Everett didn't bring much to the table this past season for Chicago, and the team can save more than $5 million if it splits with him. He had eight catches for 36 yards in 13 games. With Cole Kmet leading the way, there's no need to overpay for his backup.

Byard is coming off a huge season for the Bears. He had a team-high 130 tackles and an interception last season, his ninth in the league. If Chicago cuts the 31-year-old, it’ll save about $7 million in cap space and can then work to replace him with someone younger and cheaper. If they want to save money, or pull in a bigger name in free agency, this is a way to do it.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 102nd round: No. 39 (from Panthers)2nd round: No. 413rd round: No. 725th round6th round (from Steelers)7th round (from Bengals)7th round (from Vikings)

Good draft fit

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Why him? Campbell is perhaps the best offensive lineman in the draft this spring, and he appears to be a very safe choice for the Bears here regardless of who they bring in on the line in free agency. Adding Campbell, who should be able to slide in and become a long-term piece to their line, is an easy move if they can land him.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

The Bears need to build an impenetrable wall around Caleb Williams and — with the draft's 10th overall pick and zillions in salary cap space — they have the resources necessary to do it. If Williams again finishes among the league's most sacked quarterbacks, it will be a civic scandal. Chicago's offense is now directed by one of the NFL's most inventive play designers and this team doesn't lack playmakers at the skill spots. Williams simply needs consistent protection for this team to make a massive leap. —Andy Behrens