Chet Holmgren to return from injury for Thunder on Friday

Thunder center Chet Holmgren is set to return from injury on Friday against the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Holmgren has been out since November 10, when he suffered a pelvic fracture on a hard fall.

Prior to the injury, Holmgren was averaging 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds in 10 games early in the season. Since then, the Thunder have managed to maintain their Western Conference supremacy, owning a 40-9 record and the top spot in the West after Wednesday night's 140-109 win over the Suns.

This story will be updated.