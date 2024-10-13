Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh misses start of game vs. Broncos, questionable to return with illness

Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers were without head coach Jim Harbaugh early on Sunday afternoon against the Denver Broncos.

Harbaugh, minutes before their game started at Empower Field at Mile High in Colorado, was seen entering the team’s blue medical tent on the sidelines to get checked out. It was unclear what the issue was at the time, and Harbaugh walked back to the locker room minutes later. He missed the start of the game as a result.

Right before kickoff, it appeared Jim Harbaugh went into the blue medical tent. pic.twitter.com/aoS0q4dkl2 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 13, 2024

A few minutes into the game, the Chargers then confirmed that Harbaugh was dealing with an illness and was questionable to return. Further specifics aren’t known. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter stepped in to serve as the team’s interim head coach in the meantime.

Harbaugh is in his first season with the Chargers this fall after a nine-year run at Michigan, which he capped with a national championship last year. It marks his first job back in the league after he spent four seasons leading the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014. The Chargers entered Sunday’s game with a 2-2 record.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.