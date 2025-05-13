Celtics star Jayson Tatum ruled out for rest of postseason after suffering torn Achilles in loss to Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics is assisted off court after being injured against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum’s postseason is over.

The Boston Celtics star was ruled out for the rest of the playoffs with a torn right Achilles tendon, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Tatum underwent surgery on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after he initially sustained the injury.

Tatum went down in the final minutes of the Celtics' 121-113 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. Tatum planted near the top of the arc while trying to chase after a loose ball, but his right ankle awkwardly rolled out and he went crashing down to the court.

Play continued the other way, but Tatum remained down clearly in agonizing pain.

He was eventually carried off the floor by trainers, unable to put any weight on his right foot whatsoever. Tatum was taken to a wheelchair and rolled back to the locker room, and he looked incredibly emotional with his head in his hands.

Jayson Tatum was distraught after an apparent lower leg injury 💔



(via @BleacherReport)

pic.twitter.com/YZCcivkIzH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 13, 2025

Tatum had 42 points when he went down with the injury. He had averaged 25 points and 11.8 rebounds per game throughout the series up until that point. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called it a "lower body injury" after the game, but did not have any specifics. An MRI on Tuesday morning then confirmed the Achilles injury.

"I mean, the loss is the loss," Celtics <a data-i13n="cpos:4;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/article/ive-got-no-words-right-now-celtics-reeling-in-aftermath-of-jayson-tatum-injury-but-vow-to-be-ready-for-game-5-053050745.html">veteran Al Horford said</a> after the game. "More importantly, you know, it's Jayson and that's what I'm worried about. And I'm just making sure I'm there for him. That's my priority ... It's very concerning, just from, you know, the care that I have for him. What he means to us. What he means to Boston."

While the Celtics will be without Tatum for the rest of the postseason, Tatum will now almost certainly miss a good chunk of next season while he recovers, too. A specific timeline for his return is not yet known, though Achilles injuries can take several months and are tough to come back from.

Tatum finished the regular season averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and six assists per game. The 26-year-old signed a five-year, $315 million supermax extension last summer after he helped lead the Celtics to an NBA title.

The Knicks currently hold a 3-1 lead in their series over the Celtics. Game 5 is set for Wednesday night at TD Garden. If the Knicks can pull off the win, they’ll earn their first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 1999.