Celtics blow past Pacers & remembering Bill Walton with J.A. Adande | Good Word with Goodwill

On today's episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent Goodwill is joined by the Director of Sports Journalism at Northwestern University J.A. Adande to recap the NBA playoffs action from this weekend.

They discuss the importance of losing in past seasons for teams on track to win the NBA Finals, sharing past elite teams that succeeded after multiple years of losing. They relate this to the Boston Celtics sweep of the Indiana Pacers and the why the Minnesota Timberwolves are too early to beat the Dallas Mavericks.

Following the Pacers' brutal series loss, they talk about how they're lined up to take a big step forward in 2025 with their returning roster.

After the break, they remember legendary NBA player and basketball broadcaster Bill Walton, sharing some of their favorite memories from his life.

(2:04) Apple Music's Top 100 Albums

(6:11) Eastern and Western Conference Finals

(38:23) Pacers 2024 offseason

(42:21) Remembering NBA legend Bill Walton

