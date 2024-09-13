CB Daniel Harris becomes latest Georgia player arrested for traffic violations

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 AFLAC Kickoff Game - Clemson vs Georgia ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 31: Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daniel Harris (7) tackles Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) during the AFLAC Kickoff Game between the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on August 31, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris became the latest Bulldog to be arrested for driving violations Thursday night.

According to Rivals' UGA Sports, Harris was cited for numerous offenses including having no proof of insurance, materials that reduce visibility on his windows or windshield, driving without a seatbelt, having an unregistered vehicle and reckless driving. He was released shortly before midnight after posting the $10 bail on each charge.

Though Harris' arrest is for relatively minor driving-related charges, it's part of what has become a very clear pattern for the football team. Since offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in astreet racing-related crash in January of 2023, over 25 players have been arrested or cited for driving-related offenses.

Harris is also at least the sixth player to be arrested for a driving offense in 2024.

At SEC media days in July, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he'd be "the first to admit we haven't solved that issue." RB Trevor Etienne sat out the first game of the season after reaching a plea deal regarding a spring DWI arrest.

"The incidents that have been happening off the field are not something we condone," Smart said almost two months ago. "It's very unfortunate — disappointing I guess is the best word. I always talk about processing outcomes in wins and losses. We try not to base things on outcomes. In this case, the outcomes are very disappointing."

Smart also revealed at SEC media days that players have been fined by the team’s NIL collective for various law-breaking offenses.

Harris has seen significant playing time through the first two weeks of the season. The sophomore has recorded four tackles in the wins over Clemson and Tennessee Tech and it’s unclear how Thursday night will affect his status for the team’s game against Kentucky on Saturday.