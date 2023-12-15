Cavaliers' Darius Garland reportedly expected to miss several weeks with fractured jaw

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 14: Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of their loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 14, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is expected to miss the next few weeks after suffering a fractured jaw, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The injury occurred in a collision with Kristaps Porzingis during Thursday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Garland left the game, only to return later on. He finished with 19 points in a little over 36 minutes.

Darius Garland left the game after being hit in the face. He has returned to the bench area. #LetEmKnow | @cavs pic.twitter.com/yW1jQhboEy — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) December 15, 2023

The 13-12 Cavaliers have dealt with a consistent run of injuries this season. Only two players on the roster have yet to miss a game with Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, and Donovan Mitchell all missing time at one point.

The 23-year-old Garland, a 2022 NBA All-Star, has averaged 20.7 points per game and 5.9 assists per game this season. A neck issue sidelined him for four games earlier this season.