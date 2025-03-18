Cam Heyward on Aaron Rodgers' free-agent saga: 'Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don't'

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 5: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets follows the action in the game between the Miami Dolphins against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 5, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue their search for a quarterback, and if you ask defensive tackle Cam Heyward — actually, don't ask him; he's over the subject already.

"I want to play football," Heyward said on the latest edition of the "Not Just Football" podcast. "I'm tired of talking about the quarterback situation."

Heyward's lack of interest in discussing the topic is due to the current holdup in the quarterback market. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Joe Flacco are among the signal callers who have spoken with teams, but from various reports, it appears teams are waiting on Rodgers' decision before moving forward.

But this waiting period has clearly annoyed Heyward, a 14-year NFL veteran who has played his entire career with the Steelers. Asked if he would help recruit Rodgers to Pittsburgh and maybe even offer to go on a darkness retreat, Heyward explained his message to any free agents.

"I ain't doing that darkness retreat. I don't need any of that crap," Heyward said. "Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don't. That's simple, that's the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that's the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers — if you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don't, no skin off my back."

The Steelers did sign a quarterback this offseason, Mason Rudolph, but are looking to fill the starter's role. Justin Fields, who spent last season in Pittsburgh, has moved on to the New York Jets. Wilson remains available and the Steelers remain interested, but he's also met with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants as he looks for his 2025 place of employment.

An offer has reportedly been made to Rodgers by the Steelers, it's just that the veteran quarterback is taking his time to make a decision.

Should Rodgers reject the Steelers and look elsewhere, general manager Omar Khan will need to react fast as the quarterback version of musical chairs could quickly wrap up.