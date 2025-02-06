Business of Luka: How Luka Dončić's trade to the Lakers has impacted ticket pricing, jersey sales and collectibles

Several days after the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis tradeshocked the world, the dust has begun to settle. Each player has conducted introductory interviews with their new teams and is getting accustomed to a new roster of teammates, coaches and trainers.

The NBA will roll on, that much we know. But off the court, this trade could have rippling effects, with millions of dollars in lost salary, increased jersey sales and more.

For starters, Anthony Davis has opted not to receive his $6 million trade kicker. In what can only be considered an unusual move, especially given the total value of the option, Davis left seven figures on the table to help the Mavericks stay financially flexible to improve their roster, saying, "I'm just trying to do my part [to help the Mavericks get better]."

Dončić, on the other hand, will sacrifice much more. The bright lights of Hollywood will undoubtedly lead to more endorsement income over the coming years, but the trade could eventually cost the 25-year-old All-Star more than $100 million in total.

Not only is Dončić leaving a state with no income tax for a state with the highest income tax — California’s top income tax rate is 14.4% — but Dončić is no longer eligible to sign a super max extension. That extension would have awarded Dončić the largest contract in NBA history at $346 million over five years, but now he’ll be eligible for only a five-year, $229 million deal in Los Angeles, a $117 million difference.

Dončić isn't the only one leaving money on the table, either. Due to fan frustration from the trade, the Mavericks have reportedly started offering refunds for the rest of the team's home games this season. Season ticket holders had already been notified of price increases for the 2025-26 season, with one Mavericks fan saying his season tickets will increase by 61% next season, according to NBC DFW.

Outside of players and fans, this historic trade could impact collectors. The collectibles market had cooled on Dončić over the past few years after his 1/1 Panini National Treasures autographed Logoman card sold for a record $4.6 million in 2021. However, with Dončić moving to one of the NBA's most popular franchises, the secondary market has found new life. Searches for Luka Dončićs name on eBay have increased 1,150% over the previous seven-day period, according to The Athletic, with Luka's name being searched over 80 times per minute. And, while pristine copies of Dončić's 2018 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card were selling for around $1,000 before the trade took place, collectors will now have to pay nearly $2,000 to get the same card just a few days later.

It’s the same story for jerseys. Despite the relatively high price of $80, Fanatics has sold out of Lakers gold jerseys with Dončić’s name on the back. A few other variations are still in stock, like Lakers purple and some higher-priced authentic options, but there’s no telling if those will still be available next week.

Fans looking to attend a Lakers game are also feeling the effect. The average home and away ticket price for all Lakers games has increased 19% since the trade. Tickets for the Lakers-vs.-Mavericks game in Los Angeles on Feb. 25 have also seen a 111% increase, with get-in tickets quickly approaching $300, according to Vivid Seats.

Maybe some of this hysteria will die down over the next few days. Anthony Davis was a major star in his own right. However, Dončić represents a breath of fresh air for one of the NBA’s most storied franchises. The 25-year-old international superstar could be a franchise cornerstone for the next decade, helping drive revenue higher for everyone, including the team, merchandise partners, ticket brokers and collectors.