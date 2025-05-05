The Buddy Hield game, Pacers wake-up call, Clippers collapse (again), and the zone wars ahead in Round 2 | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Kevin O'Connor was joined by Yahoo's Dan Titus to instantly react to the Golden State Warriors' win over the Houston Rockets in Game 7. Don't miss KOC's thoughts on what he's calling "The Buddy Hield Game." Do the Dubs have a chance to keep the magic rolling in Round 2 against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves? Plus Dan and Kevin react to the Indiana Pacers' SHOCKING win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. Kevin is now picking Indy to win the series. Speaking of shocking upsets, don't miss Titus explain why the NEW YORK KNICKS have a chance to knock off the Boston Celtics! Plus the guys preview OKC-Denver, but not before tearing the Los Angeles Clippers to shreds. Does Kawhi Leonard deserve some of the blame that James Harden has been getting?

(0:42) Warriors beat Rockets in Game 7

(14:20) Nuggets beat Clippers in Game 7

(22:38) Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 1 preview

(30:22) Pacers beat Cavs in conf. semis Game 1

(37:33) Celtics vs. Knicks Game 1 preview

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts