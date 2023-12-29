Browns's WR Elijah Moore back home from hospital after suffering concussion against Jets

NFL: DEC 28 Jets at Browns CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 28: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) Is escorted to the locker room after being injured during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on December 28, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore is home after spending Thursday night in a hospital following a head injury suffered during their 37-20 win over the New York Jets.

After making a 22-yard catch near the end of the first half, Moore was tackled by Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley and landed face-mask first into the MetLife Stadium turf. As trainers ran to treat him, his body began twitching on the field.

Eventually, Moore got up and walked to the injury tent before leaving the game.

"I don't have a ton of other information other than to say that he's doing better," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday. "He's home. I've been texting him. Those are always scary hits, as we all know. I will say this: I'm very proud of him. He was getting going. I thought the route he ran for that touchdown was outstanding. He's done a great job for us."

Moore was a big piece of Cleveland's productive first half, catching six balls for 61 yards and a touchdown as they built a 34-17 lead.

The Browns have placed Moore in concussion protocol. His status for the Browns' Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals will be updated next week.

