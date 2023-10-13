Broncos reportedly will release pass rusher Frank Clark

The Denver Broncos took on the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High during week 5 of the NFL season DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 8: Denver Broncos linebacker Frank Clark (55) walks the sideline on October 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. The Denver Broncos took on the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High during week 5 of the NFL season. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The /Denver Post via Getty Images)

The changes continue for the 1-5 Denver Broncos with the news that they will be releasing pass rusher Frank Clark, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The news comes one day after their 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Clark's likely release comes after he restructured his contract to give the Broncos back $1.679 million in guaranteed salary to try and entice a trade partner. So far no deal has come to fruition and he can become a free agent and look to link up with a Super Bowl contender.

Of course, there is time for a trade to go down. It was reported last week the Broncos were going to release linebacker Randy Gregory only for him to end up being traded to the San Francisco 49ers days later.

The Broncos signed Clark to a one-year deal in June after he was released by the Chiefs. Injuries limited him to only two games with Denver this season. An illness ruled him out of Thursday's loss to Kansas City.

Clark's signing and the presence of Gregory were supposed to bolster the Broncos' defense. But through six games no NFL team has allowed more yards (1,608), touchdowns (14), or first downs (79).

In four seasons with the Chiefs the 30-year-old Clark played 58 games and recorded 23.5 sacks. He was part of 12 playoff games in Kansas City and won two Super Bowls.