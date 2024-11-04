Bobby Witt Jr., Chris Sale, Steven Kwan among MLB Gold Glove winners

MLB: SEP 17 Tigers at Royals KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 17: Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) prepares to throw to first base from the outfield grass in the fourth inning of an MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals on September 17, 2024 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MLB announced the Gold Glove winners for both the American League and National League on Sunday, honoring the best defensive players at each position as well as one utility player from each league.

The Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants landed two Gold Gloves winners each among the 20 total players selected to receive the honor.

American League Gold Glove winners:

Catcher: Kyle Raleigh, Seattle MarinersFirst base: Carlos Santana, Minnesota TwinsSecond base: Andrés Giménez, Cleveland GuardiansShortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City RoyalsThird base: Alex Bregman, Houston AstrosPitcher: Seth Lugo, Kansas City RoyalsLeft field: Steven Kwan, Cleveland GuardiansCenter field: Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue JaysRight field: Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red SoxUtility: Dylan Moore, Seattle Mariners

National League Gold Glove winners:

Catcher: Patrick Bailey, San Francisco GiantsFirst base: Christian Walker, Arizona DiamondbacksSecond base: Brice Turang, Milwaukee BrewersShortstop: Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado RockiesThird base: Matt Chapman, San Francisco GiantsPitcher: Chris Sale, Atlanta BravesLeft field: Ian Happ, Chicago CubsCenter field: Brenton Doyle, Colorado RockiesRight field: Sal Frelick, Milwaukee BrewersUtility: Jared Triolo, Pittsburgh Pirate