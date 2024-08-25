BMW Championship prize money, purse: How much did Keegan Bradley earn for his FedEx Cup Playoffs event win?

Keegan Bradley hits from the seventh tee during the third round of the BMW Championship golf event at Castle Pines Golf Club, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Castle Rock, Colo. (AP Photo/Matt York) (Matt York/AP)

We’re now officially down to just 30 golfers left in the race for the FedEx Cup.

Keegan Bradley, who was the last man in the field this week, picked up a one-shot win at the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado on Sunday. That not only pushed him to No. 4 in the FedEx Cup standings, but earned him $3.6 million as part of a $20 million purse this week.

The BMW Championship, like last week’s event to start the three-tournament playoffs, offered a $20 million purse just like the signature events throughout the season had. But with only 50 golfers in the field this week, most golfers still walked away with a six-figure paycheck.

Hideki Matsuyama won last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to kick off the playoffs, which earned him $3.6 million. It was Matsuyama's second win on Tour this season following his victory at the Genesis Invitational in February, which earned him $4 million. Matsuyama withdrew from this week's tournament due to a back injury, though he's safely qualified for the Tour Championship.

Though he finished 1-over for the week on the back half of the leaderboard, Scottie Scheffler will still enter the Tour Championship at No. 1 in the standings. Scheffler, who has won six times this season, leads the field in the FedEx Cup standings by more than 1,000 points. Xander Schauffele, who won both the PGA Championship and the British Open this year, is safely in second.

Here’s how much Bradley and the rest of the field earned this week at the BMW Championship.

BMW Championship prize money, payouts

1. Keegan Bradley — $3.6 million

T2. Sam Burns, Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott — $1.503 million

T5. Cam Davis, Tommy Fleetwood, Si Woo Kim, Xander Schauffele — $728,750

T9. Chris Kirk, Alex Noren — $580,000

T11. Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy — $500,000

T13. Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Ben An, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka, Taylor Pendrith, Wyndham Clark — $344,111

T22. Corey Conners, Russell Henley, Brian Harman — $229,000

25. Brian Harman — $197,000

T26. Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland — $177,500

T28. Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Greyserman, Collin Morikawa — $160,000

T31. Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap — $142,500

T33. Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matthieu Pavon, Jason Day, Scottie Scheffler, J.T. Poston — $119,667

T39. Justin Thomas, Stephan Jaeger — $102,000

T41. Davis Thompson, Adam Hadwin — $94,000

T43. Aaron Rai, Cameron Young — $86,000

45. Akshay Bhatia — $80,000

T46. Eric Cole, Austin Eckroat — $74,000

48. Sahith Theegala — $70,000

Both Hideki Matsuyama and Robert MacIntyre withdrew from the BMW Championship with lower back injuries, which cut the field down to 48 golfers.