Blake 182: Snell signs five-year, $182 million deal to join Dodgers | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Last offseason when Blake Snell was a free agent, it took him and his agent Scott Boras until March 19th to strike a deal with the San Francisco Giants. After opting out of his two-year contract at the end of this season, Snell has struck a deal a lot quicker, and richer, than last offseason.

Jake Mintz is joined by Russell Dorsey as they talk bout the two-time Cy Young award winner agreeing to a five-year, $182 million deal with the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers. They discuss why Snell didn’t get a contract like this last offseason following his Cy Young campaign and the importance that he brings as an anchor to a rotation that has a few question marks.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake and Russell get into the complaints from non-Dodger fans about Los Angeles issuing out another contract that includes deferred money, why it’s all fair what the Dodgers are doing and the reason why this signing hurts the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants more than other teams.

(1:48) - The Opener: Snell to the Dodgers

(15:31) - Scott Boras Scoreboard update

(19:53) - Explain This To Me Like I’m Five: Deferred money

(23:50) - The Dodgers and their contracts

(35:33) - What teams are affected by the Snell signing?

