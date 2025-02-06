Billy Joel and Sting New York show: How to get tickets to the one night only concert

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Billy Joel (L) and Sting perform at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Billy Joel and Sting have both been entertaining audiences for years, and they've combined their star power for several 2025 tour dates where they'll share the stage. The Piano Man and the former Police front man have already performed together in Las Vegas and are planning five other stops in the U.S., playing some of their biggest hits of the last five decades. Today they announced one of the most anticipated stops on their tour, a one-night-only date at Citi Field in Queens, NY, home of the New York Mets. Joel famously headlined the final two concerts at the Mets' former home of Shea Stadium in 2008, and this summer's concert marks his return to Flushing.

The concert featuring Sting and Billy Joel at New York's Citi Field will be on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 and presale tickets will go on sale Monday, Feb. 10. Here's what you need to know about how to score tickets to the show featuring these two rock and roll icons.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Billy Joel & Sting will take the stage for one-night-only at @CitiField on August 21st! pic.twitter.com/TRsfJAQTid — Citi Field (@CitiField) February 6, 2025

When will Billy Joel and Sting be performing together?

Billy Joel and Sting are performing for one night only at Citi Field in Queens, NY on August 21, 2025.

When do tickets for the Billy Joel and Sting's concert go on sale?

Citi Cardmember and Citi Platinum presale tickets for the concert featuring BIlly Joel and Sting at Citi Field go on sale on Monday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster. Sting Fan Club presale will go on sale Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Friday Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

The Billy Joel-Sting concert ticket cost:

Since tickets have not yet gone on sale, ticket prices for the Citi Field concert are not yet available, but tickets for other venues on the tour range from $39 to over $750.

Where else will Sting and Billy Joel be performing together?

The Billy Joel-Sting concert at Citi Field is just one of several dates where the two rock legends will be performing onstage together. Their full tour schedule is as follows:

Feb. 8 – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

April 11 – JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

April 26 – American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

May 10 – Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

May 23 – Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

August 21 – Citi Field, Queens, NY

September 5 – Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.