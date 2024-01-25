Bills stadium worker tells of great interaction with (and big tip from) Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift FILE - Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. David Crowe, the man charged with stalking and harassment after his arrest near Swift's Manhattan townhouse, had been spotted there dozens of times in the past two months and repeatedly asked to leave, according to court documents released Wednesday, Jan. 24. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File) (Ed Zurga/AP)

For those who hate the idea of having three seconds of their NFL gameday ruined by the television shots of Taylor Swift rooting on the Kansas City Chiefs, take a second and think of what life is like for the pop superstar.

She doesn't ask to be on television all the time. She just shows up to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, maybe do some swag surfin' and perhaps get a kick out of Jason Kelce's shirtless antics. Sure, she could stay at home and off television, but that's kind of the point: She's so famous, the only way to avoid attention is to not show up at all.

And for all that fame — we've found this season that she's probably more popular than the NFL itself, which is a heck of a statement — Swift seems as normal as someone can be when she has fans hanging out outside her suite just hoping to see her leaving the game.

There have been some cool stories and viral moments this season from Swift attending NFL games, and here's one that Jerris Rainey won't forget. According to a story by WKBW in Buffalo, Rainey got to meet Swift in her job as a ticket taker at the Toyota Club in Highmark Stadium. That alone is a pretty neat experience. And Swift could have walked to her suite like pretty much anyone else. Most people with 11 No. 1 songs to their credit are deluged by requests and aren't seeking them out.

But Swift made Rainey's day.

"She's a sweetie pie. Very down to earth," Rainey told 7 News' Michael Wooten. "I just wanted to just see her, and she you know she stopped, and she asked me if I worked at the stadium. I said yes. And she asked if she could give me a tip. And she gave me $100 and then she asked if I wanted to take a picture with her and I said yes."

Earlier this season Swift was seen giving out tips to the workers at Gillette Stadium, and they appeared to be $100 bills according to Billboard. Not that Swift can't afford to be generous, but she also doesn't have to do it.

The Chiefs have moved on to the AFC championship game at the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday. The workers at M&T Bank Stadium might catch a glimpse of one of the most famous people on the planet, and if they're lucky maybe they'll get a little something extra.