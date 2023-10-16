Bills RB Damien Harris reportedly released from hospital after scary neck injury vs. Giants

NFL: New York Giants at Buffalo Bills Oct 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills medics attend to Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris (22) who was injured on the previous play against the New York Giants during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports - 21659799 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Less than 24 hours after being taken off the field at Highmark Stadium in an ambulance, Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris has reportedly been released from the hospital.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Harris has some neck pain, "but otherwise is going to be fine."

Harris' neck injury happened on Sunday night during the Bills' game against the New York Giants. Just before halftime, Harris was tackled on a run and didn't get up from the turf. An ambulance bearing Damar Hamlin's No. 3 jersey number came onto the field to take Harris to the hospital. After he was strapped to a backboard, he was able to give a thumbs up while being loaded into the ambulance.

An ambulance on the field (not to mention the jersey number on it) brings back memories of another scary situation from earlier this year: safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on the field. He had to be revived with defibrillator paddles and was also taken away in an ambulance. Hamlin has since made a full recovery, but he was very emotional on Sunday night watching his teammate being taken to the hospital, just like he was 10 months ago.

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins also experienced rough emotions following Harris' injury.

"Especially after last year, anytime the ambulance has to come on the field, it brings PTSD," Dawkins said via The Athletic. "It's hard. It's really hard, man.

"I hate to say it like this, but before every game starts in this league, you have to hug your loved ones just a little bit closer. You really never know."

Harris and his wife, Nyasha, recently announced that they're expecting their first child, a boy.

