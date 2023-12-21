Billie Eilish gives Jake Peavy 'huge street cred' with son after wearing ex-MLB pitcher's jersey on 'SNL'

Chicago White Sox v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 04: Starting pitcher Jake Peavy #44 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field on June 4, 2013 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

We still don't why pop singer Billie Eilish wore a Jake Peavy jersey during the Saturday Night Live end-of-show good-byes, but the former Chicago White Sox pitcher is very happy that she did.

"I'm gonna reach out, I come in peace," Peavy told MLB.com's Matt Monagan. "I wanna sign a jersey for her."

Billie Eilish wore a Jake Peavy White Sox jersey on Saturday Night Live 👀 pic.twitter.com/begjMaB9wi — Cut4 (@Cut4) December 17, 2023

Is Billie a White Sox fan? Could she not get enough of Peavy's nasty slider when he was on the mound? Maybe she just loved the black and silver? She certainly enjoys wearing sports jerseys during concerts and events.

Whatever the reason, Peavy's phone blew up as the SNL episode finished. Even as a player who won back-to-back World Series with different teams, as well as a Cy Young Award, the response was like nothing like he'd ever experienced.

"My phone started going crazy when it aired on the East Coast and that went on into the night," Peavy said. "I don't know the last time something got that much traction in my phone with text messages."

What has made Peavy most proud of this baseball/pop culture cross-over is how much cooler he feels now that his 15-year-old son, Judd, enjoyed it.

"[Eilish] gave me huge street cred in my household and throughout the next generation," Peavy said. "Us in the MLB world are appreciative of what she does."

Cool with the teens? Wait until Peavy shows them this wild catch he made.