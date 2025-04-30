Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson: A timeline of their relationship, from a chance meeting on a flight to the fallout from that awkward CBS 'Sunday Morning' interview

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's relationship is once again front and center following an awkward moment during his recent CBS News Sunday Morning interview in which the 24-year-old former cheerleader shut down a question when the 73-year-old legendary football coach was asked how they met.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson, who was seated off camera for the interview, interjected.

CBS’s Tony Dokoupil, who was interviewing Belichick, turned to Hudson.

“No?” Dokoupil asked.

“No,” she replied.

Bill Belichick, second in all-time NFL wins and a six-time Super Bowl champion, talks with "CBS Mornings” Tony Dokoupil about his father's advice, Tom Brady, and his new book, “The Art of Winning.” https://t.co/SsQxUwmape pic.twitter.com/kSAt2pLKcq — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 27, 2025

The exchange fueled more speculation about the role Hudson is playing in Belichick's professional life. Belichick, who coached the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2023, was named the head football coach at the University of North Carolina in December.

The Athletic reported Wednesday that HBO was set to announce UNC as the latest subject of its docuseries Hard Knocks, but the deal fell apart due to Hudson's "request to be heavily involved in the project."

Below is a timeline of Belichick and Hudson’s relationship, culled from news reports and Hudson’s Instagram page.

Feb. 11, 2021

Belichick and Hudson meet on a flight between Florida and Massachusetts. TMZ later reports that Belichick struck up a conversation with Hudson, then a college student, over a textbook she was reading entitled "Deductive Logic." Belichick even inscribes the inside of the book. Below his signature, he lists the years of his six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots:

Jordon,Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!Bill BelichickSB 36, 38, 39, 49, 51, 53 Champions

The two exchange numbers, and begin dating sometime the following year.

2023

Belichick and Hudson are spotted together in variousphotos, but do not go public with their relationship until the following year.

June 14, 2024

TMZ reports that Belichick and Hudson are officially dating.

September 2024

Photos of Belichick begin appearing on Hudson's Instagram. The first is of them petting a goat.

Another, posted on Halloween, shows Belichick in a fisherman's outfit reeling in Hudson, who is dressed as a mermaid.

Dec. 5, 2024

Belichick and Hudson appear on their first red carpet together at the Museum of Natural History gala in New York City.

Jan. 1, 2025

Hudson posts a note on her Instagram Stories celebrating the couple’s third New Year’s Eve together.

"Cheers!!! To our third midnights' kiss," she wrote, according to USA Today's For the Win. "Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for 'public knowledge,' yet somehow everything changed."

Feb. 6, 2025

Belichick and Hudson attend the NFL Honors awards in New Orleans together. He poses for photo with her, wearing all of his Super Bowl rings.

During the ceremony, which is televised on Fox, host Snoop Dogg jokes about their relationship.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad,” he said. “Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

Feb. 9, 2025

Belichick and Hudson appear together in a Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl commercial alongside Ben and Casey Affleck.

March 13, 2025

Reporter Matt Hartman posts a screenshot of an email in which Belichick asked the UNC staff to copy Hudson on all emails sent to him.

bill belichick asked unc staff to copy his girlfriend on every email they send him pic.twitter.com/47OXH77DP4 — Matt Hartman (@themhartman) March 13, 2025

April 27, 2025

The viral exchange from the CBS News Sunday Morning interview is posted online.

April 29, 2025

A photo obtained by the New York Post shows Hudson with a ring on her wedding ring finger while she and Belichick attend a lunch event in New York City.

The same day, Hudson posts a screenshot of a long email Belichick sent on April 10 expressing frustration with the media coverage of his forthcoming memoir, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football,"

In the book, which is set to be released on May 6, Belichick refers to Hudson as his “creative muse.”