Big 12 tournament bracket, schedule: Houston dominates conference again as Iowa State, Texas Tech loom

AMES, IA - JANUARY 21: Head coach T.J. Otzelberger of the Iowa State Cyclones coaches from the bench in the first half of play against the UCF Knights at Hilton Coliseum on January 21, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Between Houston, Texas Tech and Iowa State, we should be in for a great week in Kansas City.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Big 12 tournament.

3 storylines to watch

Houston cruising into Big 12 tournament

Houston has rolled through a very solid Big 12 this season, and the Cougars look like a legit national title contender. They closed out the regular season with 10 straight wins, including over both Iowa State and Texas Tech, and they’ve lost just once since the end of November. L.J Cryer has dominated offensively, and the Houston defense has been remarkable. They haven’t let a team score more than 65 points during their 10-game win streak, too.

If Kelvin Sampson is going to make a title run, this is the perfect chance to do it. That starts in Kansas City, where the Cougars will get the double bye.

Can Iowa State, Texas Tech catch Houston?

The Cyclones looked incredibly dominant early on in the season. They climbed as high as No. 2 in the national rankings, a program best, after opening the year on a 15-1 tear. But lately, the team has been dealing with both significant injuries and illness, which has caused them to drop three of their last five games to close out the season. Houston held them to just 59 points in their only matchup last month, too.

Texas Tech may be the better option. The Red Raiders have climbed their way into the rankings after a very solid run through the Big 12, which included a wild overtime win against the Cougars last month. They have won three straight to end the season, and finished in second in the Big 12.

If anyone is going to dethrone Houston, it’s likely going to be one of these two.

What happened to Kansas?

The preseason No. 1 team in the nation is entering the Big 12 tournament in perhaps the worst possible way. The Jayhawks finished the regular season with a 20-11 record, and lost seven of their last 13 games. They fell out of the national rankings for the first time in years, and suffered one of the worst blowout losses in the Bill Self era when they lost to BYU by more than 30.

The team that generally dominates the Big 12, and has a huge advantage with what essentially is a home conference tournament, looks far from a team that can make an NCAA tournament run. If there is any hope of that left, it will likely take a run to the Big 12 title game in order for the Jayhawks to get their confidence back.

Big 12 tournament bracket

The OFFICIAL 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship bracket. pic.twitter.com/X61MfbE7VJ — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 9, 2025

How to watch the Big 12 tournament

All times ET

When: March 11-15

Where: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Game Schedule:

Tuesday, March 11

Game 1 - No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Cincinnati - 12:30 p.m.Game 2 – No. 9 TCU vs. No. 16 Colorado - 3 p.m.Game 3 – No. 10 K-State vs. No. 15 Arizona State - 7 p.m. Game 4 – No. 11 Utah vs. No. 14 UCF - 9:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+

Wednesday, March 12

Game 5 – No. 5 Iowa State vs. Winner of Game 1 - 12:30 a.m. Game 6 – No. 8 West Virginia vs. Winner of Game 2 - 3 p.m. Game 7 – No. 7 Baylor vs. Winner of Game 3 - 7 p.m. Game 8 – No. 6 Kansas vs. Winner of Game 4 - 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 13

Game 9 – No. 4 BYU vs. Winner of Game 5 - 12:30 p.m. Game 10 – No. 1 Houston vs. Winner of Game 6 - 3 p.m.Game 11 – No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Winner of Game 7 - 7 p.m. Game 12 – No. 3 Arizona vs. Winner of Game 8 - 9:30 p.m.

Friday, March 14

Game 13 – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 - 7 p.m.Game 14 – Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 15

Game 15 – Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 - 6 p.m.