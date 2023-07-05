Best/worst free agent signings & the reshaped Houston Rockets

By Jake Fischer,Dan Devine, Yahoo Sports

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine are back with another No Cap Room, and this time they're breaking down the best and worst NBA free agent signings before doing a deep dive into the Houston Rockets' offseason.

On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake and Dan recap free agency using superlatives. First up, they each explain which free agent signing they thought was the best one and why.

Next, they erase the context of teams and discuss which free agent contract offers the best overall value for the team that signed it.

The worst free agent contract and the worst value free agent contract created a lot of overlap, so the guys combined those two and spent a lot of time talking about Jerami Grant’s role with the Portland Trail Blazers in the post-Damian Lillard world.

There were a few head-scratching moves in free agency, but perhaps the biggest one was the Sacramento Kings freeing up cap space and then not really using it. Dan has a theory as to why they might not have been as aggressive as everyone expected.

After going over the few available restricted free agents left, the guys dive deep into the Houston Rockets, who have quickly become one of this offseason’s most interesting teams. After signing Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and (free agency winner) Jock Lansdale, what can we expect from the young prospects that still litter their roster?

