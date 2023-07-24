Bengals to prioritize QB Joe Burrow's extension, brace for 'challenge' of other negotiations

Super Bowl LVI - Cincinnati Bengals Practice LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: L-R Ja'Marr Chase #1, Joe Burrow #9 and Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals sit in the front for the Cincinnati Bengals team photo at SoFi Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on February 13. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals president Mike Brown is already managing expectations with important negotiations on the horizon.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is up for an extension this year, a crucial deal to seal. At the same time, the reigning AFC North champion will be in talks with wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson, who are also up for extensions this year. Next year, two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will become eligible for a new deal.

Speaking at the Bengals' annual media luncheon Monday, Brown offered reporters two different food analogies to illustrate just how difficult it will be to manage all of the upcoming business due to salary cap constraints.

He mentioned he was "bound" to not speaking about Burrow's contract, but made it clear the 26-year-old would be the team's first concern.

"Think of the cap as a pie. Once you take out one piece, there's less left for the next guy," Brown said. "it's impossible to fit everyone in at the rate they wish they could be paid"

When asked if the team would prioritize "making sure Joe [Burrow], Ja'Marr [Chase] and Tee [Higgins' get a slice of pie," Brown was candid about the situation.

"Well, it's pretty obvious that Joe is the heart of the matter," he said. "And after that, we want all the guys we can get, but we may have to go short in a couple cases."

If the pie comparison didn't make things clear, try this one, about pigs:

"We have some good players that need to be fed," Brown said. "That's a challenge. It's mathematical. You get a bag of corn and you have 10 hogs. Well, you're going to put that out to them. The bag's going to be empty. And some of them aren't going to get it."

In preparation for his fourth year in the NFL, Burrow was present when rookies reported to training camp on Sunday. He threw for 4,475 yards during the 2022 regular season, passing for a career-high 35 touchdowns and rushing for five, also a career high.

Higgins' 2022-23 saw 74 catches for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. Wilson notched 71 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. Chase was able to record 87 passes for 1,046 yards with nine touchdowns, despite missing four games with a hip injury.

Ahead of negotiations with all of them, Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin emphasized the desire to keep the band together.