Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni in intensive care after cardiac arrest

Bellator featherweight fighter Cris Lencioni is in the hospital after he sustained cardiac arrest while training earlier this month, his wife said on his Instagram account on Monday.

Lencioni, 28, was training on June 8 when he collapsed and experienced cardiac arrest. Paramedics arrived at the training facility and transported him to a local hospital, where he has been recovering in the intensive care unit ever since.

"He has been under the care of excellent doctors with I and much of his family by his side," his wife, Marca, wrote on Instagram. "We are all hopeful for the progress we know he will continue to make ... We are certainly in uncharted territory and taking everything day by day."

Further specifics about Lencioni’s condition are not known.

"We are aware of Cris Lencioni's current medical condition and are monitoring the situation closely," Bellator said in a statement, via ESPN. "We ask you to join us in sending thoughts and prayers to Cris and his family as he navigates his recovery process."

Lencioni first made his Bellator debut in 2017, and holds a 4-2 record in the featherweight division. He holds an 11-3 overall record, and most recently beat Blake Smith in April via a second-round submission at Bellator 294 in Hawaii.

Lencioni is scheduled to compete against James Gallagher next at Bellator 298 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in August. Lencioni’s status in that event is now unclear.