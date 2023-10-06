Bears trade WR Chase Claypool to Dolphins as part of 2025 pick swap, per reports

SPORTS-FBN-BEARS-CLAYPOOL-TB Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool walks near the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 17, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Chicago Tribune/TNS)

The Chicago Bears are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, per multiple reports. It's the final chapter in a relationship that lasted less than a full calendar year.

The 25-year-old lands with the league's leading offense as part of a 2025 pick swap that will also send a seventh-rounder to Miami, according to ESPN's Diana Russini. The Bears will receive a sixth-round pick.

Chicago acquired Claypool from the Pittsburg Steelers in November 2022 for what t turned out to be the No. 32 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

His trade comes after he was a healthy scratch in last week's game against the Denver Broncos and was again ruled inactive for the Bears' "Thursday Night Football" game against the Washington Commanders this week.

Before the Commanders game, Bears general manager Ryan Poles went onto the Bears' ESPN 1000 station and discussed Claypool's Bears career in the past tense, adding that he wishes him luck in his future endeavors.

