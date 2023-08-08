Baseball dysfunction vs. the VERY functional Atlanta Braves

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer start off by recapping a wild week in the baseball world, including the best baseball fight in years between Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson, New York Yankees reliever Keynan Middleton speaking on the Chicago White Sox culture and the Yankees' piling health issues that are starting to affect their ability to contend for a World Series. Later, Hannah and Zach keep things positive by discussing the most impressive team in baseball in the Atlanta Braves and break down Ronald Acuna Jr's historic season. The hosts finish things off by discussing the controversy surrounding the Baltimore Orioles ownership after they suspended their announcer Kevin Brown for some comments he made about the team on-air.

1:35 - Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez got in one of the most notable brawls in recent memory after Ramirez claimed Anderson tagged him too hard. Hannah thinks this was less about a tag and more about bad blood brewing between players over time, but it was entertaining nonetheless.

12:15 - Yankees reliever Keynan Middleton made some interesting comments about the culture of his former team, the White Sox, claiming that players were sleeping in the bullpen. This sparks a discussion between the hosts about who is responsible for creating a "good" culture on a baseball team, and how culture-building can come from players as easily as coaches or organizations.

21:35 - Speaking of culture and the Yankees, concerns have risen about the team as Zach points out that almost all of their biggest stars are battling injuries. Given the team's lack of aggression at the trade deadline, it's hard to tell whether the Yankees truly have their sights set on a World Series this year, or if they're just trying to survive given their injuries.

38:30 - It's time to talk about the most impressive team in baseball: the Atlanta Braves. Zach quizzes Hannah about some stats from star Ronald Acuna Jr's historic season, and the duo discuss how the Braves look to be on their way to a successful postseason and another World Series appearance.

1:01:00 - The Orioles disciplined their broadcaster, Kevin Brown, after he said the team struggled against the Tampa Bay Rays in previous years. Given the full context of the situation and the respect Brown has in the baseball world, this is a horrible look for the owners, who seem to have made an "unforced error," as they now are receiving public backlash.

