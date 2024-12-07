Barry Keoghan responds to 'lies' and 'hatred' after Sabrina Carpenter breakup reports

Barry Keoghan at the 15th Governors Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The actor Barry Keoghan is asking people to treat him and his family with respect.

The Saltburn star took to X on Saturday to post a message, seemingly referring to the backlash he has suffered in the wake of his reported split from his girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter. Keoghan did not mention Carpenter by name, but rumors that he had allegedly cheated on the "Espresso" singer flooded social media after news of their split surfaced.

“I can only sit and take so much,” Keoghan wrote in the screenshot of a message he posted to the social media app. “My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond too [sic]. I have to respond now because it's gettin to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.”

Keoghan, who said he "deleted" his account in recent days — apparently referring to his Instagram — called the messages he received included "absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine."

“Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for. Talking about how I was a heroine [sic] baby and how I grew up and dragging my dear mother into it also.”

Please be respectful

x pic.twitter.com/N03eHAIbC8 — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) December 7, 2024

He claimed that people were knocking on his grandmother’s door, as well as sitting outside the home of his 2-year-old son, Brando, whom he shares with his ex Alyson Sandro.

That, he wrote, is “crossing a line.”

"Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy," the Eternals actor wrote. "I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what. I need you to remember he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all."

Keoghan and Carpenter began dating in 2023, and appeared together at the Met Gala that May. The two also starred in Carpenter's "Please, Please, Please" music video in June.

In November, the Irish star gushed over his then-girlfriend in an interview on The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham on SiriusXM Radio, saying, "I don't know anybody who works as hard, you know, I'm in awe of her. Watching her work and how committed and the standards that she sets, you know. Especially being on that music video just, she knows the vision, she knows what she wants."

Neither has spoken out about the breakup.