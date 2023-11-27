Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the weekend (Nov. 23-26, 2023)

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United scores the team's first goal the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on November 26, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Alejandro Garnacho's wonder goal headlines this week's edition of Baker's Dozen, featuring the 13 best highlights from Thanksgiving Weekend (Thursday-Sunday).

13. Filthy finish

13. 🏒 Filthy finish by Kent Johnson of the Cleveland Monsters (AHL)pic.twitter.com/hDHwC75d2t — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 27, 2023

12. Jaylen Brown!

12. 🏀 JAYLEN BROWN POSTERpic.twitter.com/zanj3uJvfd — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 27, 2023

11. Grown man TD

11. 🏈 Payne Durham snatches the ball away and gets in for six. GROWN MAN TOUCHDOWN.pic.twitter.com/0WBQc7M3td — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 27, 2023

10. One-handed pick

10. 🏈 Cobee Bryant with the one-handed pickpic.twitter.com/yxv1Yd6LWd — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 27, 2023

9. Look ma, one hand

9. 🏈 JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA, WHAT A CATCHpic.twitter.com/lyPCUFJ6Bx — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 27, 2023

8. Acrobatic finish

8. 🏀 Acrobatic finish by Arizona's KJ Lewispic.twitter.com/V3R94Jlgt4 — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 27, 2023

7. Kick of the year

7. 🏈 Jake Elliott in the cold, windy rain... drills it from 59 yards to tie the game. Clutch.pic.twitter.com/j7I8FSBQek — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 27, 2023

5. Lays out for it

5. 🏈 Arizona State's Troy Omeire LAYS OUTpic.twitter.com/NlWbcDeDxg — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 27, 2023

4. What a grab

4. 🏈 Jaden Dottin!!! My goodnesspic.twitter.com/mAkZzf5Hn8 — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 27, 2023

3. The Milroe Miracle

3. 🏈 TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA ON 4TH AND A MILE!!!



The Milroe Miracle wins the Iron Bowl.pic.twitter.com/6L2kEoQLbR — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 27, 2023

2. Incredible INT

2. 🏈 Adrian Walker Jr. of Belleville High School with an INCREDIBLE interception during the Michigan state championship gamepic.twitter.com/ZumB8oGPxj — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 27, 2023

1. Goal of the year

1. ⚽️ ALEJANDRO GARNACHO WITH ONE OF THE BEST BICYCLE GOALS YOU'LL EVER SEE!!!pic.twitter.com/asqAxifked — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 27, 2023

