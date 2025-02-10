Astros, Red Sox & Cubs in on Alex Bregman + former All-Star Eric Hosmer interview | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Spring Training kicks off this week for MLB clubs, with many players already reporting to their club sites to get ready for the marathon that starts next month. However, for free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, he still doesn’t know where, or when, he’ll be reporting to camp.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Bregman still waiting for Scott Boras to broker a deal between one of the teams that have shown interest, and those who should be, in the services of the All-Star infielder, including the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers. They also talk about why this is the possible consequence of playing the waiting game and what kind of contract he can expect at this point.

Also, on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys are joined by former All-Star and four-time Gold Glove first baseman Eric Hosmer, as they dive into his career, including success off of Chris Sale and Clayton Kershaw, his adventures playing the outfield and his clutch gene that led to nine career walk-offs. Jake and Jordan then talk about some of the other moves around baseball before discussing what a baseball career for Patrick Mahomes might’ve looked like.

(1:29) - Is it baseball season?

(7:46) - The Opener: Where will Alex Bregman sign?

(22:27) - Eric Hosmer joins the show

(35:08) - Hosmer on how hitting has changed

(44:51) - Where didn’t Hosmer homer?

(53:26) - Around The League: Padres, Dodgers make moves

(59:35) - BBQ Homework: What does a Patrick Mahomes baseball career look like?

