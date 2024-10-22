A's to play on grass, not artificial turf, in Sacramento home ballpark due to heat concerns

Oakland Athletics v Detroit Tigers DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 11: New Era Oakland Athletics hats and Wilson gloves and mitts are pictured during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Athletics have pivoted on plans to play their home games at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California on natural grass instead of synthetic turf.

Major League Baseball originally planned to install an artificial surface in the ballpark, which will be shared by the A's and the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats for the next three seasons while a new stadium is built for the team in Las Veags. The rationale for using turf for the field was that it would hold up better with two teams playing games on it.

However, heat is a major concern playing in Sacramento and temperatures won't be as high on a natural grass surface. Between that and playing as many night games as possible, the belief is that the high temperatures will be addressed.

Grass fields rarely reach temperatures above 100 degrees, according to an article published by The National Recreation and Park Association. By contrast, synthetic surfaces can get to maximum temperatures as hot as 140 to 170 degrees under hot, sunny conditions.

This past summer, Sacramento had its hottest 20-day stretch on record, averaging 103.8 degrees during those three weeks from June 23 to July 12. On July 5, the temperature reached 110 degrees. The next day, the high was 113 degrees.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters in July that the league, players union and field consultant Murray Cook selected a synthetic surface that would also feature "a specific hydration component" that would add water to cool the turf. Also considered was a hybrid of turf on the infield and grass in the outfield, but MLB decided against that.

In addition to the new playing surface, renovations at Sutter Health Park will also include a new home clubhouse, a new batter's eye in center field, and improvements to the dugouts and bullpens to bring them up to major league standards.

The A's have an option to play Sacramento for a fourth season in 2028 if the new fixed-roof ballpark in Vegas is not yet ready.