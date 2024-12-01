Anthony Richardson's 2-point conversion run with 12 seconds left leads Colts to 25–24 comeback over Patriots

Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) carries the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Anthony Richardson scored on a 2-point conversion run up the middle with 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Indianapolis Colts a 25–24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Colts scored a touchdown on a 3-yard pass from Richardson to Alec Pierce to make it a 24–23 game. Coach Shane Steichen opted for the 2-point play after a grueling 19-play, 80-yard drive that took 5:22 to complete.

Joey Slye missed a 68-yard field goal attempt for the Patriots with no time left to end the game.

