Anthony Richardson sidelined with shoulder injury, replaced by Gardner Minshew

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with a shoulder injury and was replaced by backup Gardner Minshew.

Richardson was injured on a run in the second quarter. A hard tackle by Titans linebacker Harold Landry III drove Richardson's right shoulder into the turf. Richardson immediately tapped his right shoulder with his left hand to indicate that he was inured.

He received medical attention on the field and left the game. Gardner Minshew took over running the Colts offense.

